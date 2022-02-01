ECONOMY

Three bidders for Proastiakos extension to Rafina port

Three consortiums have expressed their interest in a tender for the construction of a new suburban railway line (Proastiakos) linking the existing network with the port of Rafina in East Attica, a project worth 309 million euros.

The three candidates are: AVAX-Alstom, GEK TERNA-Intrakat-Siemens and Ellaktor-Mytilineos. The winner of the tender will build a railway line extending from Athens International Airport to the port of Rafina with five intermediate stations.

[Shutterstock]
