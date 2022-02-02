sky-express-links-with-german-carrier-condor-in-code-sharing-deal

German charter airline Condor has launched a new cooperation agreement with Greek carrier Sky Express for flights to 28 destinations in Greece as of this summer.

The code-sharing deal provides for 17 direct services from Germany to Greece with transfers offered to another 11 Greek destinations.

As of July 2022, Condor passengers from Germany will be able to fly via Athens, Rhodes, Corfu and Iraklio to 11 new destinations, including Naxos, Paros and Mytilene.

There will be direct flights from Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, and, for the first time, direct services from Leipzig (twice a week) and Dusseldorf (four times a week) to Athens.