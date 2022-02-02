ATHEX: Stocks index rises above 950 points

Stocks on the Greek bourse continued their climb on Wednesday, with the rise in inflation and Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting dominating the interest among traders. Prices heeded the trend set by the rest of the eurozone, with the benchmark topping 950 points, albeit on reduced turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 954.72 points, adding 0.72% to Tuesday’s 947.88 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.80%, ending at 2,323.35 points.

The banks index rose 1%, as Eurobank jumped 3.21%, Alpha earned 0.70% and Piraeus edged up 0.07%, while National gave up 0.93%.

Among the other blue chips, Lamda Development grabbed 3.57%, Ellaktor collected 3.15%, Jumbo fetched 2.98%, Public Power Corporation grew 2.25% and Coca-Cola HBC increased 1.85%, just as OPAP declined 1.41%, Sarantis parted with 1.14% and Athens Water (EYDAP) conceded 1.03%.

In total 69 stocks secured gains, 38 recorded losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €63.3 million, down from Tuesday’s €89.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.33% to 69.63 points.