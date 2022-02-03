ECONOMY BUSINESS

Hilton Group takes over two more hotels in Attica

hilton-group-takes-over-two-more-hotels-in-attica

Hilton Athens, the capital’s landmark hotel, may have just closed for an overhaul and rebrand into Conrad and Waldorf Astoria, but the Hilton Group is developing two more units in Attica.

Under the plan, the old Pentelikon Hotel at Kifissia is being renamed Curio Collection by Hilton and another unit in Kastella, in Piraeus, is being turned into the Hampton by Hilton.

Both properties belong to entrepreneur Theodoros Douzoglou, who is working with the Hilton Group for the launch of these two new assets.

The plan will breathe new life into the Pentelikon, which has remained shut since Greek-Venezuelan Douzoglou acquired it seven years ago.

