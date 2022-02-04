ATHEX: Bourse ends week with rise of 2.23%

Bank stocks reverted to their upward course on Friday, after Thursday’s slump, but that was not enough to nudge the benchmark of the Greek bourse back into positive territory by the end of the week’s final session. Rising stocks narrowly outnumbered losers as mid-caps all but made up for the losses most non-bank blue chips suffered.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 945 points, shedding 0.12% from Thursday’s 946.13 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.23%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.11%, ending at 2,298.57 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.77%.

The banks index grew 0.95%, on National grabbing 2.82%, Alpha rising 0.60%, Eurobank earning 0.48% and Piraeus fetching 0.47%.

EYDAP leaked 2.59%, Lamda Development dropped 1.81%, Titan Cement conceded 1.70% and Terna Energy gave up 1.53%.

In total 50 stocks registered gains, 46 endured losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €71.2 million euros, up from Thursday’s €51.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to close at 69.61 points.