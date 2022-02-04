Season’s first cruise liner reaches Volos and Thessaloniki

The first cruise ship of 2022 docked at the ports of Volos and Thessaloniki on Friday.

The Norwegian-flagged Viking Sky arrived at Volos port at 7 a.m. from the capital’s Piraeus. It then departed at 6 p.m., bound for Thessaloniki.

The luxurious cruise ship is carrying 308 passengers, mostly Americans and Britons, and 436 crew.

During the 11-hour stop at Volos, the passengers visited monuments and archaeological sites in the area.

Volos Port Authority chief Vicky Mitrou said roughly 55 to 57 cruise ships are expected to stop at Volos this year. She said that this number may increase, depending on the pandemic.