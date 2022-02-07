hotel-and-catering-trade-fair-horeca-taking-place-february-11-14

The largest and most important exhibition for hotels and catering in Greece returns this week, on February 11-14.

Organizers say HORECA 2022 will be the most important event in the trade show’s 16-year history, aiming to be a springboard for the recovery of the entire industry after a long and challenging period of the pandemic, once again consolidating its significance in the future of hospitality and food service in Greece.

The fair will be taking place at the Metropolitan Expo center, near the Athens airport in Spata, and organizers will only allow admission to the exhibition to visitors with a valid Green Pass, in accordance with the government mandated health safety protocols for the operation of trade fairs.