tourism-set-to-enjoy-more-arrivals-and-takings-this-year

The Tourism Ministry is receiving optimistic messages for 2022, with revenues and arrivals expected to exceed the levels of 2021, provided there are no unpleasant developments that will affect the world tourism industry on the pandemic front.

“Greek tourism has shown remarkable resilience over the past two years, sending a strong message of safety to travelers and it will do so again this year,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) published on Saturday, stressing the lifting of the need for a negative test by incoming visitors with an active European certificate.

Kikilias also said that a record number of cruise ship arrivals are expected in 2022, while adding that the first one sailed into Thessaloniki on Friday.

He also underlined that the increase recorded in the cruise sector in northern Greece is at 300%, while the increase in Piraeus is also significant.