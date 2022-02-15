ATHEX: Market heeds Ukraine ebbs and flows

The crisis on the Russian-Ukrainian border is dictating the ebbs and flows of almost all eurozone bourses, and Athinon Avenue was no exception on Tuesday. The benchmark recovered more than half of Monday’s losses and climbed back above 960 points, albeit on a relatively smaller turnover. Yet it is no secret that this recovery is as fragile as the peace in Ukraine.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 961.85 points, adding 1.17% to Monday’s 950.70 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.33%, ending at 2,354.49 points.

The banks index rose 1.95%, as National jumped 3.28%, Alpha advanced 1.72%, Eurobank earned 1.53% and Piraeus improved 1.20%.

GEK Terna increased 2.27%, Aegean Airlines collected 2.13%, OPAP grew 1.86%, Public Power Corporation climbed 1.71% and Mytilineos augmented 1.38%, while EYDAP leaked 1.19%.

In total 94 stocks enjoyed gains, 20 posted losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 96.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €131.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 2.25% to close at 71.01 points.