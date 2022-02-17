conferences-galore-at-posidonia

The booming dry bulk and container markets, the decarbonization debate, new technological challenges and how they reshape the industry, the initial impact of Covid-19 and the subsequent rebound, as well as the uncertainty of what the future holds in a post-pandemic world, are some of the topics that will be addressed during the conference program of the Posidonia 2022 international shipping fair on June 6-10 at the Metropolitan Expo Center.

The conference agenda is still being shaped, but the flagship Tradewinds Shipowners Forum has already been confirmed, along with the Global Maritime Summit, held by Seatrade in conjunction with the Global Maritime Club, and the Capital Link Investor Forum.

Other confirmed events, highlighting the international participation at Posidonia, include the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association seminar, the 3rd Korea-Greece Hellenic Maritime Cooperation Forum and a conference by the Polish Embassy.

Posidonia is also proud to support HELMEPA, WISTA Hellas, the Yes Forum youth project, the Hellenic Institute of Maritime Technology, Isalos.net and the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, who will also be organizing conferences and seminars.