Greek superyacht industry going strong despite pandemic

Sales and prices of superyachts are going full steam ahead internationally, and even more so as far as Greek interests are concerned.

Sources in the local market have told Kathimerini that superyacht sales from Greeks to Greeks as well as between Greeks and foreigners last year compared to 2020.

The momentum of the Greek yachting market in recent years, both as a destination and as a mooring and sailing-through country, is particularly strong, say industry insiders.

Greece is also the world’s number 1 country in the construction of yachts over 20 meters long, with delivery dates stretching beyond 2024.

