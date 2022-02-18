From UCLA University School of Medicine, to Greece’s ELPEN

Greek pharmaceutical company ELPEN announced on Friday that Dr Dimitris Iliopoulos, founder of the Center for Systemic Biomedicine at UCLA University School of Medicine, has been appointed Chairman of the independent Scientific Board of the firm’s Research & Innovation Park at Spata, with Project Leader Eleni Pentafraga welcoming him onboard.

With a prominent scientific career of international prestige and recognition, Dr. Iliopoulos was recently included in Stanford University’s list of the top 2% of scientists with the most literature citations. It is worth noting that the list includes personalities from all walks of life.

This important collaboration became official following the new investment of ELPEN in a Research & Innovation Park in Spata, eastern Attica.

Award-winning Iliopoulos will be responsible for the implementation and sustainable development of its five-year business plan. The Scientific Board will include prominent, highly qualified and internationally renowned scientists, to be announced soon.

With the vision of accelerating the process of drug development for the benefit of patients as his compass, Iliopoulos moved to the entrepreneurial arena/space to create three companies: In the United States he created the biotechnology company “Athos Therapeutics”, active in the development of new therapies for autoimmune diseases and in Greece, “Dyania Health”, developing software to speed up the process of finding patients for clinical trials, and “Attica Sciences”, utilizing the healing properties of Greek plant and animal raw materials for the treatment of a number of diseases, such as cancer.