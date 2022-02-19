food-service-last-year-well-below-2019-record-figures

The food service sector failed to recover in full last year, as its turnover was 1.36 billion euros short of that recorded in 2019, according to data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) on Friday.

The lockdown up to early May and then the restrictions for the unvaccinated, especially in November and over Christmas, lessened the positive effect of last summer.

The statistics showed that food service turnover was 25.8% up last year on an annual basis to reach €5,136 billion, but was also considerably well below the 2019 record figure that had exceeded €6.5 billion. In total the sector has lost €3.77 billion during the pandemic.