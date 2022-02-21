athens-sees-massive-improvement-in-air-quality

Energy transition website Uswitch.com has announced that Athens is experiencing the biggest improvement in air quality among European capitals with a 34.85% drop in air pollutants from 2019 to 2021.

The city was the second most polluted capital in 2019, registering 83.94 units of PM2.5 (an air pollutant damaging to our lungs when levels in the air are high).

Despite that, Athens has witnessed the greatest increase in air quality between 2019 and 2020 with a striking 42.93% plunge in air pollutants – possibly a result of the pandemic as industrial activities slowed, the researchers commented.