ECONOMY

Greece’s current account deficit grows in December

greeces-current-account-deficit-grows-in-december

Greece’s current account balance showed a wider deficit in December last year compared to the same month in 2020 while tourism revenues rose, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

Central bank data showed the current account gap reached 1.707 billion euros, from a deficit of €639 million in December 2020.

The Bank of Greece said the widening of the current account deficit was the result of a larger trade gap as imports outpaced exports.

At constant prices exports were down 1.5% while imports rose 17.1%.

In 2021 as a whole, Greece’s current account deficit shrank by €356 million compared to a year earlier, reaching €10.6 billion. [Reuters]

Economy
READ MORE
greek-turkish-officials-discuss-trade-business-in-athens-meeting
ECONOMY

Greek, Turkish officials discuss trade, business in Athens meeting

oecd-study-social-security-contributions-remain-high
ECONOMY

OECD study: Social security contributions remain high

[Intime]
ECONOMY

Food service last year well below 2019 record figures

industry-seizes-opportunity
ECONOMY

Industry seizes opportunity

georgiadis-inflation-mainly-due-to-high-energy-costs
ECONOMY

Georgiadis: Inflation mainly due to high energy costs

Farmer Dimitris Kakalis, 25, fills water a tank, in Tyrnavos town, central Greece, Sunday, February 13. Economists, farmers and charity workers agree about a cost-of-living crisis in Europe: Inflation may ease later this year but the impact of the spike in food and energy prices will last. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
ANALYSIS

Greek farm protests are a sign of Europe’s inflation anxiety