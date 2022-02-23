ECONOMY

Coca-Cola HBC reports 14% rise in sales last year

coca-cola-hbc-reports-14-rise-in-sales-last-year

Coca-Cola HBC on Tuesday said its comparable net profit totaled 578.1 million euros in 2021.

The refreshments bottler said net sales revenue was €7.168 billion and announced plans to pay a €0.71 per share dividend to shareholders, up 10.9% from the previous year.

The company added that the volume of sales grew 14% in 2021.

Energy drinks recorded a 45.3% jump in sales, while net revenue from sales on a neutral foreign exchange basis per box grew 5.8% in the year.

Operating earnings grew 21%, while comparable earning per share grew 33.7% helped by a lower tax rate.

Net cash flows grew by €104.3 million to €601.3 million.

[Reuters]
[Reuters]
