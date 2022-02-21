Sounds easy: Krotos offers movie tools

Behind famous TV series and Hollywood movies such as “Stranger Things,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Avengers,” “Happy Feet,” “The Lion King,” as well as many video games such as “Far Cry 4,” lies the technology of Greek company Krotos, which offers instruments for designing and producing sound effects in a rapid and creative fashion.

“This is a software company that allows content creators to design sounds faster, by simplifying and accelerating the current slow and complicated production process,” explains Orfeas Boteas to Kathimerini. He is the founder of Edinburgh-based Krotos, which targets a market expected to reach a value of $6 billion by 2024.

“For example, our Dehumaniser product, used in ‘Game of Thrones,’ allows anyone to produce sounds and effects from monsters using their own voices,” he notes.

The company has so far presented five series of products as well as some 100 add-ons (extra sounds of surfaces, guns, animals etc) used by its 6,000 clients worldwide. They include studios such as Warner Bros, Disney and Sony Pictures and video game producers such as Sega and Epic Games etc.