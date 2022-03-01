More electric car chargers to be installed
Electric cars have not yet made big inroads into the Greek market. At the end of 2021, there were just 1,248 fully electric cars and 2,964 plug-in hybrids; still, this is better than the 190 and 289, respectively, on the roads at the end of 2019.
The government is banking on fast growth of electric cars and plug-in hybrids. Thus, it plans to increase the number of charging outlets from 1,200 this year to 12,000 by 2025 and 25,000 in 2030.
Moreover, a list of available chargers will be available, via an app, to drivers starting at the end of next month. The platform will eventually display real-time availability. The project is being funded with European Union money.