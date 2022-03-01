more-electric-car-chargers-to-be-installed

Electric cars have not yet made big inroads into the Greek market. At the end of 2021, there were just 1,248 fully electric cars and 2,964 plug-in hybrids; still, this is better than the 190 and 289, respectively, on the roads at the end of 2019.

The government is banking on fast growth of electric cars and plug-in hybrids. Thus, it plans to increase the number of charging outlets from 1,200 this year to 12,000 by 2025 and 25,000 in 2030.

Moreover, a list of available chargers will be available, via an app, to drivers starting at the end of next month. The platform will eventually display real-time availability. The project is being funded with European Union money.