bookings-freeze-as-household-disposable-incomes-suffer

Major tour operators and Greek tourism professionals who are in contact with the main markets supplying visitors to Greece report a freeze in bookings over the last couple of weeks due to the war in Ukraine.

Consumer concern is not so much about the war itself, as it is about people’s reluctance to spend money on holidays as their disposable incomes shrink dramatically due to rising inflation and energy costs.

“We are back where we were two years ago, when the pandemic reached Italy and it became clear that tourism could not remain unaffected,” a top Greek hotel entrepreneur told Kathimerini.