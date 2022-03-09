ECONOMY TOURISM

Bookings freeze as household disposable incomes suffer

bookings-freeze-as-household-disposable-incomes-suffer

Major tour operators and Greek tourism professionals who are in contact with the main markets supplying visitors to Greece report a freeze in bookings over the last couple of weeks due to the war in Ukraine.

Consumer concern is not so much about the war itself, as it is about people’s reluctance to spend money on holidays as their disposable incomes shrink dramatically due to rising inflation and energy costs.

“We are back where we were two years ago, when the pandemic reached Italy and it became clear that tourism could not remain unaffected,” a top Greek hotel entrepreneur told Kathimerini.

Tourism
READ MORE
traditional-cypriot-handicraft-workshops-for-visitors
TOURISM

Traditional Cypriot handicraft workshops for visitors

short-term-rentals-could-lose-momentum
TOURISM

Short-term rentals could lose momentum

minister-calls-on-taxi-drivers-to-act-professionally-with-tourists
ECONOMY

Minister calls on taxi drivers to act professionally with tourists

war-eating-into-cyprus-tourism
TOURISM

War eating into Cyprus tourism

radisson-hotel-group-discusses-expansion-plans-with-kikilias
ECONOMY

Radisson Hotel group discusses expansion plans with Kikilias

An aerial view of a hotel resort on the island of Corfu, Mar 2. [Reuters]
ANALYSIS

Southern Europe grapples with changing face of tourism