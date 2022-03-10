Acropolis is world’s ninth best value-for-money attraction

The Acropolis ranks as Europe’s third best value-for-money tourist attraction and comes ninth in the world, according to a study by ParkSleepFly.

The study analyzed the cost of an adult’s single-day admission ticket for 30 of the world’s top attractions, and the number of “poor” and “terrible’ reviews received by each.

The iconic Athenian monument scored 6.21/10. The Great Wall of China ranked as the world’s best value-for-money tourist attraction, setting the benchmark with its 10/10 score, followed by the Taj Mahal in India and the Forbidden City, also in China.

The unfortunate title of worst-value attraction went to New York’s Empire State Building, with 1.03/10.