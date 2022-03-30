ATHEX: Investors indulge in profit taking

The high gains of the two previous days predictably led to some profit taking by traders on Wednesday, especially as far as bank stocks were concerned, without taking much away from the recent momentum that the prospect of an end to the Ukrainian conflict brings to the bourse. Mid-caps resisted the pressure and extended their gains, as did a handful of blue chips too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 884.70 points, shedding 0.59% from Tuesday’s 889.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.05%, ending at 2,139.12 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.72%.

The banks index declined 2.70%, as Eurobank slumped 3.66%, Alpha fell 2.61%, Piraeus conceded 2.07% and National parted with 1.77%. Coca-Cola sank 2.85% and OTE telecom decreased 2.63%, but GEK Terna soared 7.81% and Terna Energy jumped 6.33%.

In total 48 stocks recorded gains, 54 took losses and 17 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €98.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.33% to close at 66.98 points.