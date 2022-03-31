grim-outlook-for-ferry-users-as-ticket-prices-rise-further

In the next few days ferry tickets are set to rise an extra 7% for services setting sail from Piraeus and by 12% for those departing from Rafina, due to the major increase in the cost of maritime fuel.

The hikes regarding tickets from Piraeus will come on top of the previous increase of 10% earlier this year.

Worse, unless fuel rates decline considerably in the near future, a third hike of around 5% should be expected before Easter – i.e. after mid-April.

Passengers and drivers using the Adriatic services of Italian group Grimaldi have already experienced similar hikes to those expected to be imposed for ships sailing out of Piraeus.