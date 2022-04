Hotel Grande Mare at Benitses on Corfu is set to go under the hammer on April 15 with a starting price at 7,248,00 euros.

Licensed in the past as a five-star unit named Grande Mare Hotel, Spa & Wellness, the 3,777-square meter facility is on a 22,000 sq.m. plot and has 96 rooms.

Special Financial Solutions will conduct the auction.

To find out more, go to www.eauction.gr/Auction/Details/175568.