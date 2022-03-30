Oniro buys four more hotels, intends to invest 400 mln euros

The Oniro Hotels Group, established in 2017, currently has 10 units with a total of 1,000 beds, while in the next three years it intends to implement an investment plan of some 400 million euros with the acquisition of more hotels that will take its capacity up to 10,000 beds in total.

On Tuesday Oniro announced the takeover of four units from Treppides Investments & Holdings.

The group’s intention is for each of its hotels to have no more than 150 rooms.

The main stakeholder in Oniro is Delfi Partners, owned by George Mountis, and the family office of Greek-German entrepreneur Stavros Efremidis.