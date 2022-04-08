sol-x-to-make-its-posidonia-debut

SOL-X Pte is one of the many tech startups that offer specialist software-based solutions to the global maritime industry and as such it is part of a growing number of new kids on the Posidonia block who are making their debut at the world’s most prestigious shipping event this summer, on June 6-10.

The Singapore-based company plans to showcase many of its innovative solutions at Posidonia 2022, including the latest version of its SAFEVUE.ai 3.0 solution. The company has also chosen Posidonia for the global launch of the world’s first ATEX Zone 1-approved smartwatch. The SmartWatch works together harmoniously with its Tablets and Dashboard to deliver a holistic approach to crew safety and wellbeing.

“We are excited to be participating in Posidonia, the largest international shipping event taking place in Greece, the home of the world’s largest shipping community where the cluster of best ship owners, managers and service operators support the world’s largest fleet,” said Paul Keng Teoh, head of growth and business operations at SOL-X.

The shipping industry is facing a tipping point now, with accessible and affordable technological developments, so new technologies will transform shipping.