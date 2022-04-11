reduction-in-number-of-retirees-waiting-for-pensions

In just 15 months the number of outstanding pensions has dropped by 40%, as the strict monitoring process introduced and the ambitious targeting by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) have brought the number of retirees still waiting down from 125,000 at end-2020 to 75,000 in late April.

EFKA’s overdue debts to retirees have also dropped to 195 million euros, while 15 months earlier the arrears to pensioners had amounted to €600 million.

The target that has now been set is for the 75,000 pending applications to have been brought down to zero by the end of June, although the backlog remains quite considerable.