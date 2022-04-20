Which skills top demand list?

Specialized computer experts, human resource managers and various technicians are among the six most rapidly developing professions in Greece in 2022, according to a survey by Adecco.

The recruitment company has recorded the skills with the highest demand, in a period when the world of labor is rapidly transforming, shifting the balance between supply and demand of various dexterities.

The Adecco Group’s cluster head for Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, Konstantinos Mylonas, says it is important to grasp the global trends and determine the jobs with the highest growth rates, so that human resources can be ready for those positions and obtain the necessary mix of knowledge and skills to meet requirements.

The short list of the jobs with the highest demand in Greece includes the following: