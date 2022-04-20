Which skills top demand list?
Most sought-after professionals include computer experts, HR managers, data scientists
Specialized computer experts, human resource managers and various technicians are among the six most rapidly developing professions in Greece in 2022, according to a survey by Adecco.
The recruitment company has recorded the skills with the highest demand, in a period when the world of labor is rapidly transforming, shifting the balance between supply and demand of various dexterities.
The Adecco Group’s cluster head for Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, Konstantinos Mylonas, says it is important to grasp the global trends and determine the jobs with the highest growth rates, so that human resources can be ready for those positions and obtain the necessary mix of knowledge and skills to meet requirements.
The short list of the jobs with the highest demand in Greece includes the following:
- Information technology experts: Technology undoubtedly plays a key role in the future of employment, with senior Java developers, full stack developers and software architects topping the most-wanted list.
- Human resources: The pandemic has affected the way corporations perceive the importance of talent and its role in a company’s sustainability, which in turn highlighted the significance of human resource managers, human resource business partners, talent acquisition specialists, senior talent acquisition specialists and payroll specialists.
- Data scientists: The constant supply of business procedures with the correct and functioning data is essential for meeting targets and supporting companies’ strategic decisions, rendering data management skills precious.
- Supply chain: The rapid change of global conditions, with the pandemic, the energy rate hikes and the war, require staff for the supply chain departments, such as procurement officials and logistics managers.
- Digital marketing specialists: While digital marketing evolves rapidly, traditional marketing techniques are not so efficient anymore.
- Technicians: Technical staff needs are growing much faster than office jobs, contrary to supply.