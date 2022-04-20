Slow progress in filing tax statements

The process for the uploading of tax declarations is unfolding fairly slowly: By Monday, only 185,818 statements had been submitted, out of a total of 6.3 million taxpayers. The deadline for submission is June 30, and according to major accounting firms, after Easter emphasis will go to the completion of the uploading process.

However, certain categories of taxpayers have every reason to submit their statements early, as they will be due a rebate or a significant reduction in tax dues. Among the categories benefiting most this year are young professionals, taxpayers with revenues from properties and professionals paid via an invoice book.

The first batch of tax clearance slips the authorities have issued shows that out of the 185,818 tax declarations processed, 144,462 entail no dues to the state. About 59.53% of taxpayers will not pay any further income tax, while 15.23% are entitled to a tax rebate, averaging at 289 euros per taxpayer. Just over a quarter (25.24%) of taxpayers who have already filed their statements will have to pay income tax for their 2021 earnings, averaging at €502 per person.