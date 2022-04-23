French tourists arrive on Skiathos on first direct flight from Paris

A direct flight from Paris to Skiathos on Saturday inaugurated the tourism season for the island in the Sporades cluster, with the Transavia Airlines flight’s 137 passengers being given a ceremonial welcome.

The flight from Charles De Gaulle airport stems from efforts by Skiathos’ local authorities, the Greek National Tourism Organization, the Ministry of Tourism, and the low-cost carrier, which is a part of the Air France KLM Group.

There will be only one flight per week between the French capital and the Greek island for the time being, with a second being added for the months of June, July and August.

The travelers were welcomed by Skiathos Mayor Thodoris Tzoumas, the president of the island’s Hoteliers’ Association, Alexandros Efstathiou and representatives of the island’s women’s association, who treated them to traditional sweets and gave then information brochures. [AMNA]