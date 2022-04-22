Sky Express to expand its air network further

Sky Express announced on Wednesday it will introduce more frequent and direct flights both in Greece and abroad during the summer.

Summer itineraries for the Athens-based airline include direct flights from seven countries, 17 cities abroad and six in Greece, and more flights to and from Crete.

In the latter case, the company said it wants to increase the island’s connectivity and extend the tourist season with premium travelers.

The Cretan connections include the main airport of Iraklio and those of Hania and Sitia.

The airline said direct connections to and from Crete include Brussels, Lisbon, Amsterdam, eight French cities (Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Lille, Marseille, Le Havre, La Rochelle and Chateauroux), three Polish cities (Warsaw, Rzeszow and Gdansk), two Danish cities (Copenhagen and Billund), and Timisoara in Romania.

It will also have flights to and from Athens and Thessaloniki directly to Rhodes, Volos and Karpathos, and will continue flights from the two airports to Preveza, Alexandroupoli and Sitia.

Sky Express has also come to strategic agreements with global airlines to connect to its domestic Greek network, it said.