Choose Greece tourism conference at the SNFCC

The “Choose Greece 2022” tourism conference will take place from 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Book Castle, in Athens.

“The trajectory of Greek tourism toward the future requires a transition from disordered to targeted development, through methodical, substantial and integrated planning within a framework of sustainability, taking into account available resources, specific objectives and emerging trends. In order to succeed, we need vision, will, knowledge and courage,” the organizers said.

The event will be livestreamed in Greek and in English.

For more information, visit choosegreece.gr.