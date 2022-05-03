ECONOMY

Tourism minister announces new travel links with US

Tourism minister announces new travel links with US
[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Tuesday said that Greece is “expanding routes and opening new destinations” to travelers from the United States. 

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) after a succession of teleconferences held on Monday with senior executives from all three American companies carrying out flights to Athens this year – Delta Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines – Kikiliias said the talks aimed at forming an initial view of the “dynamic movement of the American market so far and to strengthen it in the coming months.” 

“The bet to start the tourist season earlier than ever was won. We are now doing our best to increase our tourism product and in this context the teleconferences with the senior executives of the airlines have had a positive result as they are already launching larger aircraft with more seats, new destinations while we put conference tourism back on the tourist map from the US,” the AMNA quoted him as saying.

Travel Tourism
READ MORE
Kikilias sees very optimistic picture for tourism over Easter
ECONOMY

Kikilias sees very optimistic picture for tourism over Easter

Sky Express to expand its air network further
ECONOMY

Sky Express to expand its air network further

Greek tourism destinations prepare to receive Easter visitors after two-year hiatus
ECONOMY

Greek tourism destinations prepare to receive Easter visitors after two-year hiatus

Jet2 makes Athens debut
ECONOMY

Jet2 makes Athens debut

Athens-New York daily flights until Oct 29
ECONOMY

Athens-New York daily flights until Oct 29

Crete among the world’s top spring destinations
ECONOMY

Crete among the world’s top spring destinations