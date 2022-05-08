Lefkada selected among Europe’s 10 must-visit marinas

Danish international shipping and logistics company DFDS has selected 10 European marinas that are definitely worth a visit, and the marina of Lefkada is one of them.

The company cites the Greek Marina Association in claim that Lefkada’s is probably one of the most modern marinas in the Mediterranean and has been operating since 2002.

“Lefkada is a lesser-known island of Greece, off the coast of Preveza on the western mainland. According to British publication Sailing Today, the Lefkada marina is a great base from which to travel around western Greece and is supposed to be one of the calmest spots in the Ionian islands,” DFDS noted.