ECONOMY YACHTING

Lefkada selected among Europe’s 10 must-visit marinas

Lefkada selected among Europe’s 10 must-visit marinas
[Shutterstock]

Danish international shipping and logistics company DFDS has selected 10 European marinas that are definitely worth a visit, and the marina of Lefkada is one of them.

The company cites the Greek Marina Association in claim that Lefkada’s is probably one of the most modern marinas in the Mediterranean and has been operating since 2002.

“Lefkada is a lesser-known island of Greece, off the coast of Preveza on the western mainland. According to British publication Sailing Today, the Lefkada marina is a great base from which to travel around western Greece and is supposed to be one of the calmest spots in the Ionian islands,” DFDS noted.

Tourism
READ MORE
Greece gets 30% of Thomas Cook bookings
TOURISM

Greece gets 30% of Thomas Cook bookings

Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism
ECONOMY

Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism

Goldman’s further investment in Greek tourism
BUSINESS

Goldman’s further investment in Greek tourism

Kalamata and Kefalonia among world’s most scenic locations for driving
TOURISM

Kalamata and Kefalonia among world’s most scenic locations for driving

Hoteliers accuse online platforms of favoring short-term rentals
TOURISM

Hoteliers accuse online platforms of favoring short-term rentals

Kikilias promotes Greece in Romania
ECONOMY

Kikilias promotes Greece in Romania