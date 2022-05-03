ECONOMY TOURISM

Hotel offers true iconic experience of Santorini

The Iconic Santorini hotel opened its doors for the season on April 19, offering stunning views from Imerovigli to the island’s famous Caldera, as visitors have started arriving at the popular destination and are continuing to do so even though Orthodox Easter has passed.

Each of the unit’s 19 luxurious rooms and suites has its own private balcony.

The hotel has also announced the reopening of its Pergola Restaurant for the summer season, headed by executive chef Matthaios Sorotos, for fine dining experiences. The hotel offers spa services too, with massage sessions and holistic treatments to revitalize body and mind. 

