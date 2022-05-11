Auxiliary fund sets off positively

The new auxiliary social security fund (TEKA) has registered at least 15,000 workers in the first three months of its operation. The Labor and Social Affairs Ministry estimates that there will also be a significant increase in that figure in the next few months thanks to an increase in employment in the tourism and food service sectors, which typically employ young workers.

In any case ministry’s leadership stresses the data for the first quarter are definitely within the targets set, based on auxiliary social security employment declarations.

In the year’s first quarter some 4,800 new salary workers per month and around 100 freelance professionals signed on with TEKA.

Based on the ministry’s original estimates, in the first year of TEKA’s operation some 50,000-60,000 newly insured workers were seen joining, resulting in its coffers receiving around 35 million euros.

Next year that number is projected to soar, with the voluntary inclusion in TEKA of workers aged up to 35 who are currently insured in the supplementary social security section of Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) or are not obliged to have auxiliary social security.