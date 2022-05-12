Mitsotakis meets with MEDEF delegation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the “unique relationship between Greece and France” at his meeting with representatives of France’s leading network of entrepreneurs, Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF), held at Maximos Mansion in Athens on Wednesday.

Elaborating on this relationship, the Greek premier said that “it is unique at a political level,” and also referred to the strategic partnership agreement he signed with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in 2021, “which is particularly important for France’s geopolitical presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The representatives of French companies reportedly expressed their interest in new prospects developing and their confidence in the long-term stability, sustainability and growth potential of Greece’s economy.