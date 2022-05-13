ECONOMY BUSINESS

Titan Cement prices jump 20% in last few months

The management of Athens-listed company Titan Cement has resorted to successive hikes in the prices of its products in order to deal with the increase in production costs due to the rise in energy prices and the charges of the supply chains (transport, logistics, procurements etc).

In the Greek market alone, Titan has implemented two consecutive hikes in its prices since the last quarter of 2021, adding up to 20%.

The latest amounted to 10% and came at the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to the information supplied by the group’s management upon the issue of its financial results for the year’s first quarter. usi

