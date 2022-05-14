ECONOMY

Embassy celebrates German innovations

Embassy celebrates German innovations
[AP]

The German Embassy in Athens is highlighting the contributions of German inventors on its social media accounts every Friday.

Innovations are key for new investments, progress, and greater competitive ability, something that is true of both Greece and Germany, the embassy said, noting Greek-German collaborations between businesses and universities in several sectors, including health research, energy efficiency technology, and digital recording of cultural heritage.

Business Science
READ MORE
Titan Cement prices jump 20% in last few months
BUSINESS

Titan Cement prices jump 20% in last few months

Piraeus Bank posts major growth in net earnings
ECONOMY

Piraeus Bank posts major growth in net earnings

Mitsotakis meets with MEDEF delegation
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis meets with MEDEF delegation

Floating wind turbines to be made in Greece
BUSINESS

Floating wind turbines to be made in Greece

Offshore wind farm bill coming
ENERGY

Offshore wind farm bill coming

Greek-French relationship unique, Mitsotakis tells French business leaders
ECONOMY

Greek-French relationship unique, Mitsotakis tells French business leaders