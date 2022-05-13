Car registrations drop 2% in April
Car registrations fell 2% in April compared with the same month in 2021, totaling 17,994 vehicles (new or used ones), from 18,352 in April 2021.
New car registrations totaled 10,184 in April, down 8% over the same period, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.
In the first four months of 2022, car registrations totaled 68,220 vehicles, up 5.7% from the corresponding period in 2021, with new car registrations totaling 34,796, down 5.8% over the same period.
Motorcycle registrations jumped 16.5% in April to 5,565, with new motorcycle registrations rising 18.3% to 5,158.
In the January-April period, motorcycle registrations totaled 15,523, up 22.3% from last year, with new motorcycle registrations rising 23.4% to 14,159.