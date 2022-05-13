Car registrations drop 2% in April

Fewer new cars. March recorded a decline in new car registrations and a significant rise in retail prices, Hellenic Statistical Authority data showed on Tuesday, while delays in deliveries stretch between four and 12 months according to Autohellas managing director Eftichios Vassilakis. New cars amounted to 8,413 last month, down 6.3% from a year earlier.

Car registrations fell 2% in April compared with the same month in 2021, totaling 17,994 vehicles (new or used ones), from 18,352 in April 2021.

New car registrations totaled 10,184 in April, down 8% over the same period, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Friday.

In the first four months of 2022, car registrations totaled 68,220 vehicles, up 5.7% from the corresponding period in 2021, with new car registrations totaling 34,796, down 5.8% over the same period.

Motorcycle registrations jumped 16.5% in April to 5,565, with new motorcycle registrations rising 18.3% to 5,158.

In the January-April period, motorcycle registrations totaled 15,523, up 22.3% from last year, with new motorcycle registrations rising 23.4% to 14,159.