Focusing on incoming US tourism

“We are increasing routes and opening new destinations in Greece for visitors from the US,” Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias stated on Tuesday, following the successive teleconferences he had held on Monday with senior executives of all three American companies conducting flights to Athens this year: Delta, American and United Airlines.

Kikilias stated that “the aim of the teleconferences was both to make a first assessment of the dynamic movement of the American market so far and to strengthen it in the coming months.”

He added that “the bet to start the tourism season earlier than ever has been won. We are now doing our best to expand our tourism product and in this context the teleconferences with the senior executives of the airlines have had a positive result as they are already launching larger aircraft with more seats and new destinations while we put conference tourism back on the tourism map from the US.”

Kikilias also had a teleconference with the heads of the biggest US travel agencies that account for 90% of business travelers out of the US, to promote meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism in Greece.