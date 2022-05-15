Kastoria furriers welcome Korean businessmen

A 25-member delegation from South Korea visited the city of Kastoria in northern Greece last week and held several business meetings with fur producers.

This visit was co-organized by Enterprise Greece, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Korea’s Office of Economic and Business Affairs, the Kastoria Fur Association and the Hellenic Fur Federation.

Hellenic Fur Federation President Apostolos Tsoukas expressed his satisfaction with the agreements reached during the visit, and added that similar meetings will be held with other countries’ entrepreneurs too, with the help of the Foreign Ministry.

However, he added that redirecting furriers to turn from the Russian to the Korean market will not be easy, as the latter’s size cannot make up for the size of transactions lost from the Russian market.

Some 100 b2b meetings took place and 20 visits were made to local fur factories, while dozens of agreements were concluded with businessmen, according to Enterprise Greece, which monitored the meetings.