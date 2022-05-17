ECONOMY ECONOMY

New shopping patterns alter food company plans

New shopping patterns alter food company plans

The purchase of more expensive food, such as organic and supplements (whose sales increased during the pandemic), has now reversed due to the soaring inflation.

There has also been a drop in the consumption of dairy products, while spontaneous purchases, such as snacks, have also declined considerably, supermarket figures reveal. Another interesting finding is the drop in sales of frozen goods, as unlike the period of capital controls, the high prices do not allow for bulk buying.

All this is worrying the food industry, with some firms considering changing their plans away from starting to produce premium commodities.

Retail Economy
READ MORE
Shopping hours in the runup to Easter
ECONOMY

Shopping hours in the runup to Easter

Concentration in commerce
ECONOMY

Concentration in commerce

Retail commerce turnover up nearly 14% in January
ECONOMY

Retail commerce turnover up nearly 14% in January

Supermarkets in Greece start rationing sugar sales too
RETAIL

Supermarkets in Greece start rationing sugar sales too

Limits on flour, sunflower oil
ECONOMY

Limits on flour, sunflower oil

Retail turnover last year beat 2019
ECONOMY

Retail turnover last year beat 2019