New shopping patterns alter food company plans

The purchase of more expensive food, such as organic and supplements (whose sales increased during the pandemic), has now reversed due to the soaring inflation.

There has also been a drop in the consumption of dairy products, while spontaneous purchases, such as snacks, have also declined considerably, supermarket figures reveal. Another interesting finding is the drop in sales of frozen goods, as unlike the period of capital controls, the high prices do not allow for bulk buying.

All this is worrying the food industry, with some firms considering changing their plans away from starting to produce premium commodities.