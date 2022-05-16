Greek-Swedish forum at Benaki Museum

The 7th Business Forum Greece-Sweden, titled “Climate Action: Challenges and Solutions,” will be held on Thursday, May 19 in Athens, in cooperation with the Embassy of Sweden in Greece, the Hellenic-Swedish Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday.

The forum will place emphasis on current challenges in adapting to the impact of climate change on businesses and the economy.

Strategies adopted in Europe and abroad will be examined, focusing on Swedish and Greek policies.

The contribution of information and communication technology (ICT) tools will also be discussed, as well as structural reforms in civil protection mechanisms to prevent and respond to imminent threats.

Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides will be the keynote speaker at the forum.

The event will be held at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street branch, and starts at 1 p.m. on May 19.