Jobless rate posts significant drop in March

The Greek unemployment rate eased to 12.2% of the workforce in March from 12.7% in February and 16.8% in March 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.

The number of jobless people totaled 582,001 in March, down 21.2% from March 2021 and 4.2% lower than February 2022.

The unemployment rate among women was 15.8% (22.5% in March 2021) and among men it fell to 9.2% from 12.2%.

In the 15-24 age group, the jobless rate dropped to 26.4% from 40.7% in March last year, while in the 25-74 age group the rate fell to 11.5% from 15.5%, respectively.

The number of employed people totaled 4,187,657 in March.

