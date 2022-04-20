Mitsotakis announces €50 increase in minimum wage from May 1

The minimum wage will be increased by €50 a month, from €663 at present to €713, from May 1, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Wednesday in a televised address.

The prime minister said that the latest increase, the second this year since January, amounts to a 9.7% increase in the minimum wage since 2021.

For 650,000 employees, the increase corresponds to another month’s salary, on top of the 14 months they receive at present (which includes the holiday bonuses paid in installments at Easter and Christmas).

“‘Growth for all’ was our promise from the beginning. And this is the goal of our policy. Today we are taking another important step to achieve it.” Mitsotakis said, expressing the hope that the increase will help “finding it hard to cope.”

“Every day in cities and neighborhoods I meet workers, and especially young people, who are paid the minimum wage. The common concern I see in everyone’s faces is the inflation caused by the the international energy crisis and the war in Ukraine. The prices of electricity, on the supermarket shelf, at the fuel pumps.”