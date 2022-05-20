Just under a million Serbian tourists expected this year

Roughly 900,000 tourists from Serbia are expected to visit Greece in 2022, as confirmed during Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias’ meetings with Serbian tour operators.

Kikilias, who is in Belgrade for a series of meetings that aim to promote the Greek tourism product, referred to the government’s visible support for Greek society in an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Thursday, noting that 3 billion out of the 44 billion euros spent during the pandemic had been channeled into the tourism sector.

The minister pointed out that despite the multiple crises that have arisen in the current year, winter destinations have opened with “a serious strategy,” cruises have multiplied, and tourist destinations posted some satisfactory figures following the Easter holidays.

“And now the figures are very encouraging. Half a million direct travelers from the US, Greece as the top tourist destination for the French, excellent figures from TUI and Der Touristik in Germany, higher visitor numbers from the UK and the Scandinavian countries, from Israel and from the countries of the Balkans, while Greece is the top road destination among Romanians,” Kikilias underlined.

His visit to Serbia coincides with basketball’s Euroleague Final Four, in which Greek team Olympiakos is taking part.