Aegean to launch Athens-Eindhoven service

Aegean Airlines is enriching its summer schedule with a new destination, Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands, bringing its total to more than 140 in 44 countries.

As of June, Aegean will fly twice a week (Sunday and Thursday) from Athens to Eindhoven, increasing the destinations it serves in the Netherlands.

Since 2016, Aegean has operated flights to and from the Dutch capital and Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, with daily services throughout the year.

Flights to Eindhoven are currently scheduled for the summer, but are expected to be continued in the winter as well.

According to aviation market analysts, the city of Eindhoven, like other smaller cities around it, has acquired a very active and large Greek community in recent years, mainly students, but also young executives at companies within dynamic sectors of the Dutch economy.

This summer Aegean will operate from eight hubs in Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki, Iraklio, Rhodes, Kalamata and Hania) and abroad (Paris and Larnaca), offering more than 11 million seats in the summer season when the number of flights will reach the same levels as in 2019.