Culture Ministry to create museum of maritime antiquities at SILO building in Piraeus

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) this week signed the concession of its landmark SILO building in Piraeus to the Ministry of Culture for the next 30 years, for the creation of a museum of maritime antiquities.

The building and the adjacent spaces comprising a total of 13,761 square meters will be used for the 77.5-million-euro project to be completed by end-2025. The concession is made with a symbolic consideration.

“The reconstruction of an old and historic building within the port as a building for the exhibition of underwater antiquities is the most suitable choice for the area but also for this historic building,” stated Piraeus Port Authority Chairman Yu Zenggang.