PM announces additional funding for agriculture

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced the allocation of additional resources amounting to €171 million for the support of organic livestock farming.

“We are ready now and we have found the relevant funds to allocate €171 million additional resources to organic livestock,” he said at the inauguration of a new cheese-making unit of the company Greek Family Farm in Magnesia.

“In this way, we will satisfy more than two-thirds of the applications from livestock breeders, while another €70 million will be allocated to support organic agricultural production,” he said.

The additional funding will contribute to the wider transformation and digitization of primary production, which is part of the “Greece 2.0” National Recovery Plan, with the provision of almost €600 million in investments, while Greece managed to secure €19.3 billion from the Common Agricultural Policy for the new programming period, keeping EU support unchanged at a time when resources at a European level have been reduced by 10%.