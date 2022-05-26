First quarter’s retail turnover exceeds that of Q1 2019

First-quarter retail commerce turnover in Greece not only exceeded that of the previous year but also that of January-March 2019, according to figures released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority on Wednesday.

However, in key sectors of retail, such as apparel, electrical goods and cosmetics, the numbers lagged those of 2019.

The ELSTAT data showed a 14.6% annual increase in retail turnover to 11.19 billion euros in Q1, while comparison with the same period in 2019 revealed a 12.93% increase this year.

Even when the hike-prone sectors of food, fuel and vehicles are excluded, retail commerce came to €4.37 billion, from €4.14 billion in 2019.